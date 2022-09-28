Many believe government has been trying to institutionalize socialism incrementally, including through government regulations. Make no mistake, the endgame is more government control over private land and individual freedoms.

Such government overreach is even occurring here with Frederick County government’s proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan being reviewed by the County Council for adoption. Citizens can urge the Council to reform the plan to protect vital property rights for the benefit of all by removing the needless overlay of restrictions and downzoning of properties. Send to: Councilmembers@frederickcountymd.gov ASAP.

