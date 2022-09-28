Many believe government has been trying to institutionalize socialism incrementally, including through government regulations. Make no mistake, the endgame is more government control over private land and individual freedoms.
Such government overreach is even occurring here with Frederick County government’s proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan being reviewed by the County Council for adoption. Citizens can urge the Council to reform the plan to protect vital property rights for the benefit of all by removing the needless overlay of restrictions and downzoning of properties. Send to: Councilmembers@frederickcountymd.gov ASAP.
Many more area plans will be developed across the county that can bring government overreach countywide, hurting countless landowners. It’s coming your way unless stopped. The Sugarloaf plan applies unnecessary government regulations/restrictions to private land infringing on property rights, including downzoning portions of large numbers of properties from Agricultural zoning to Resource Conservation without just cause or compensation to landowners harmed.
Ample effective environmental protections already exist with Agricultural and Resource Conservation zoning in the Sugarloaf area, negating the need for more land restrictions under the false guise of stopping overdevelopment and protecting the environment.
County planning staff imply the plan’s downzoning and other unwarranted restrictions to private land won’t affect land utility or property values. Nothing could be further from the truth. Here’s one example: Say you own a farm and some land is downzoned to Resource Conservation zoning. It’s conceivable you can’t build a house on your land even if you still have the tiny few lot subdivision rights under the extremely restrictive Agricultural zoning. Why?
Resource Conservation zoning states “areas with slopes 25% grade and greater shall not be developed.” And “no more than 40,000 sf (less than 1 acre) of trees shall be removed for each home site.” However, county government arbitrarily decided this limitation isn’t just for homesites but includes driveways. Depending on terrain features, you may need to construct a driveway crossing a 25%-plus slope and then extending some into the woodlands. It’s conceivable your farm is now unbuildable under the more restrictive Resource Conservation zoning. All while county government planning folks pretend there’s nothing to see here.
How to fix government overreach? Take legal action against government officials to stop any unconstitutional, unnecessary government “regulatory taking” of property and vote in Republicans who have more of a history of protecting property rights.
