I saw your articles on buses going to Shady Grove, and it reminded me of an idea that might be better.
When I was a child in D.C., we had an electric trolley that ran from Union Station for about 15 blocks with a pole extending from its top to an electrical cable. At the end of the run the conductor lowered the electric rack, raised another from the other end and ran back on the same track.
It occurred to me that we could set up an overhead line from Thurmont to Shady Grove along U.S. 15 and Interstate 270 and get electric buses that could connect to that line and ride down and then back up on the other side. We could transport people from everywhere along I-270 and U.S. 15 to Shady Grove and back to Thurmont.
I can see buses with flexible extensions that allow them to change lanes and we could run them every 10 minutes during rush hour, stopping everywhere there is a ramp to get onto the route and everyone could ride all the way to the subway without using a car. I’m sure we could also engineer it to allow electric cars to attach and I think that it would give us what we want in the way of traffic reduction.
Anything that can make the air cleaner should be done. And I think this can be done for about 10 percent of what it would cost to put in cement roads.
John Q. Remmers
McKaig
(10) comments
The system you refer to is generally known as a 'trolley bus' after the 'trolley' or gear atop the buses to conduct electric power from the overhead electric line to the bus. These systems are very expensive to build and maintain even when the cost is spread over large numbers of buses. Because of their high cost I think San Francisco is the only place still running these. What's missing in the 270 corridor is adequate pavement to carry the traffic of which buses will always be a tiny proportion. Tolls on cars can finance the extra pavement which the buses also will need.
Why can't the bus fare finance the extra pavement which the buses also will need?
A note: The name is John Q without a period, and it should have said (nee Hagerhorst) my birth name which I changed on the solstice.
John, your idea is good but that is what a monorail or light rail system is.
I did not know that they ran down 15 & 270 every ten minutes, stopping at every ramp.
They don't and nothing else is likely to either.
There are dozens of buses that go that direction everyday (505, 515) plus the Marc Trains. All these lines are used heavily but are not at capacity. Added more buses would not solve anything.
Assuming of course all those people along 15 and 270 actually want to go to Shady Grove and not somewhere else.
No, assuming that rush hour traffic is going to someplace served by the subway system.
Unless all those people work next to a subway station, the rush hour traffic isn't going to someplace served by the subway system.
