The Frederick County Planning Commission’s deliberations, decisions and recommendations on a wide range of land use matters guide the county’s current and future development and preservation, as well as the land use actions of the County Council and county executive.

However, Frederick County’s selection process for Planning Commission members does not include public involvement or comment.

(6) comments

Guy T. Ashton

So any applicant must toe the line and vote as the county wants them to. No desenting opinions need apply. Diversity, but not to include those who might disagree with you. What rubbish.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Great LTE! [thumbup][thumbup]

Excellent list! All suggestions are spot-on, concisely stated, and perfectly reasonable.

Report Add Reply
Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Seems like a lot. Maybe it’s just my dislike of numbered lists.

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

Excellent suggestions. Thanks for taking the time to lay this out.

Report Add Reply
FrederickFan

Do you fit this criteria? If so, you should apply. If you want to select planning commission members, run for office.

Report Add Reply
Sue70

Well said! Excellent breakdown of criteria, and many thanks for pointing out to the public that selection of Commissioners proceeds without public process.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription