The Frederick County Planning Commission’s deliberations, decisions and recommendations on a wide range of land use matters guide the county’s current and future development and preservation, as well as the land use actions of the County Council and county executive.
However, Frederick County’s selection process for Planning Commission members does not include public involvement or comment.
Over the past three years, as observers and participants in the Sugarloaf land use plan process, we’ve learned there are important characteristics for planning commissioners.
Given that the county executive recently sought applicants for the current Planning Commission vacancy and is expected to make a selection soon, we propose the following selection criteria:
1. Publicly stated support for the Livable Frederick Master Plan and its recommended area plans, balancing the county’s future needs for employment, housing, agriculture and open space
2. Clear understanding of the need to consider climate change and sustainability in all land-use decisions
3. Support of conserving the county’s longstanding and productive agricultural regions, soils and enterprises
4. Commitment to require full disclosure of every development’s energy, water, deforestation and other needs, impacts and sources, consistent with the state’s adopted energy, water and air quality, and forestry goals
5. Recognition of current and future budget challenges of providing adequate schools and public facilities infrastructure for the ongoing tsunami of residential development pushed by the local real estate community and approved by previous county commissioners.
6. Commitment to require impartial cost/benefit analyses of any proposed residential, industrial and other business development, including the actual benefits and costs to local residents and existing businesses
7. Demonstrated ability to withstand intense pressure and persuasion, contrary to the public interest and the county’s future, from development and political interests.
(6) comments
So any applicant must toe the line and vote as the county wants them to. No desenting opinions need apply. Diversity, but not to include those who might disagree with you. What rubbish.
Great LTE! [thumbup][thumbup]
Excellent list! All suggestions are spot-on, concisely stated, and perfectly reasonable.
Seems like a lot. Maybe it’s just my dislike of numbered lists.
Excellent suggestions. Thanks for taking the time to lay this out.
Do you fit this criteria? If so, you should apply. If you want to select planning commission members, run for office.
Well said! Excellent breakdown of criteria, and many thanks for pointing out to the public that selection of Commissioners proceeds without public process.
