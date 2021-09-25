September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, and I want to take some time to explain why it is no less important this year than any other. It’s probably more important in 2021 than perhaps any other year.
It’s been 100 years since this many Americans have died from a pandemic that has lasted going on two years now. There has been tremendous pressure on individuals and families to cope with the consequent isolation of the pandemic, the social and economic devastation it has wrought, and the grief of seeing people we care about suffer and/or die because of COVID. Not only that, but there has been the grief over losing a way of life we became used to before COVID started where we didn’t need to pay attention to disease risk near as much as present times.
For these reasons and probably others I haven’t thought to mention, our individual and collective mental health has been under tremendous assault. Those who suffer from depression, addictions, and other forms of mental illness that are prone to suicide and self-harm have had additional stressors present that haven’t been in existence for the last 100 years. I and other mental health providers have seen a big uptick in severity and frequency of mental health crises in the last 1½ years. All of this is to say we need to pay very close attention to others in our circle of friends and family who may suffer from suicidal ideations and feelings. Not only are self-harm and suicidal ideations and feelings part of depression, bipolar disorder, and addiction disorders, but they are sometimes an expression of grief. They are also common among individuals who are transgender, have borderline personality disorder, as well as PTSD and dissociative disorders.
We need to keep in touch with our friends and family members who express any sign of suicidality, and offer them the support they need to overcome this and what gives rise to suicidal thinking, feeling, and behavior. There are national and local suicide and crisis hotlines to plug people into. Locally you can call 2-1-1 or 866-411-6803 to be connected to someone who can help. The primary key to preventing self-harm and suicide is to overcome isolation, as well as to be in touch with others who can help and treat the root cause of suicidal thoughts, feelings, and behavior. Having plans and agreements in place for how to handle these is of utmost importance, as well as effective coping skills to address both the cognitive and emotional aspects of suicide and self-harm.
No one needs to become another statistic, and those who have confronted and overcome suicide have a tremendous amount of experience to offer others that can help and empower them to do the same.
Scott Kampschaefer
Frederick
Scott Kampschaefer is a licensed clinical social worker who practices in Frederick.
