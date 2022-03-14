Words matter, and how we discuss suicide matters even more than we think. Suicidal behaviors can be “contagious,” and for this reason alone, each of us should reconsider how we discuss and consume media related to a suicide death.
The tragic loss of Cheslie Kryst, Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade, Robin Williams and the nearly 50,000 people who die by suicide each year is profound. The suicide death of a loved one is compounded for survivors and the mentally vulnerable when details of the actual methods used to die are shared. When media (e.g. traditional, social, etc.) publicizes the specifics of how a person took their life, the personal circumstances before a suicide attempt, etc., this can unknowingly sensationalize a tragic event — and as a result, needlessly amplify instruction for anyone contemplating suicide.
Suicide prevention practice is more than education and therapy. Prevention includes safer messaging practices. Safer messaging does not detail the methods used to die or any potentially triggering details that sensationalize suicide. And in media, whether it’s print, broadcast or social media, avoiding detailed descriptions of the person who died by suicide and the method used to kill themselves will help reduce these types of triggers for thousands of people. And some of these vulnerable people are likely our neighbors. Safer messaging is part of suicide prevention.
Safer messaging best practices include:
1. Do not oversimplify reasons for people taking their own lives. Suicide is complex.
2. Use nonsensational language when discussing a death, suicide attempt or circumstances.
3. Avoid describing the methods and circumstances by which a person has attempted suicide or died by suicide.
For vulnerable adolescents, suicide continues to be a leading cause of death for this group as they are most susceptible for imitating suicidal behavior. According to research, (Gould & Lake, 2013) approximately 1 percent to 5 percent of teen suicides occur in a cluster after a youth dies by suicide. Research has also found that a death by suicide may touch approximately 135 people, one-third of whom experience a severe life disruption as a result (Cerel et al., 2018).
For all of us, when we focus on getting help for community members with suicidal thoughts, we can have a positive impact and maybe reduce future suicide attempts. Each of us can and should do our part to prevent suicide. It starts with safer language.
Walker Tisdale III
Frederick
Walker Tisdale is a certified suicide prevention trainer with more than a decade of experience leading suicide prevention programs. He currently serves as a Public Health Advisor for the Suicide Prevention Branch at Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration(SAMHSA).
