After the debacle regarding Frederick County Public Schools students and the massive rain and flooding, Dr. Terry Alban should resign immediately as superintendent.

Like all politicians, she is unable to accept responsibility for her mistakes and hides behind the concept of plausible deniability. She still stands behind her decision.

Find a job where you are not responsible for making decisions regarding the safety and well-being of those you are responsible for.

What transpired regarding FCPS students and the buses is unconscionable.

And, this is not the first time her decisions have been detrimental to FCPS students and teachers.

Bill Wade

Union Bridge

