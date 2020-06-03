I am saddened for our nation as we continue to suffer from the pain and division caused by social injustice. The merciless killing of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers once again demonstrates that we have not achieved the pledge of “justice for all.” These painful reminders are too frequent, and they destroy hope. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” I echo these remarks and say, injustice to anyone is a threat to justice for everyone. Our nation must do better.
As a school system, we value equity, and we must be leaders in modeling that value for our community. During these tumultuous times, let us stand for the rights of all students, staff, and members of our community by not judging others based on the color of their skin, identity, culture, or background. Let us empathize with the intense pain felt by our neighbors. We must speak out against statements and actions that diminish the value of others. We must stand together to end injustice. Let our actions lead to positive change.
We teach our students that their voices matter. Now is the time for all of our voices to be heard — in support of justice, in support of peace, and in support of true equality.
