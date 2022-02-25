As temperatures plummet, the Maryland General Assembly is considering a bill to protect outdoor dogs in extreme weather. The current law is vague about what is considered adequate shelter, and officers have found dogs shivering under parked cars as their only source of shelter from the elements.
SB44 would require dogs have a structure with a floor, four walls and a roof when temperatures drop below freezing. State Sen. Michael Hough who represents Frederick County, is on the committee considering this bill in Annapolis. He is also running for Frederick County executive.
As a self-proclaimed dog lover, Sen. Hough should give his full and immediate support to SB 44 to prevent another dog from freezing to death in Maryland.
Kate Schrader
New Market
