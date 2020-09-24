Our drought stricken Pacific states are on fire. The Atlantic and Gulf states are facing hurricanes and catastrophic flooding. And we learn from an agro-ecologist at the University of Arizona that we are hitting the temperature limits for growing our food crops. The climate situation can seem hopeless.
But there is hope of a new beginning. On Sept. 15, the nation’s most influential business and trade club, the Business Roundtable, flipped and embraced pricing greenhouse gas emissions that drive global warming. Additionally, they broke with the administration in support of the Paris Climate Accord goals.
The Energy Innovation and Climate Dividend Act, H.R. 763, puts a price on polluting emissions. It’s currently in Congress with 82 cosponsors. It is the best first step to quickly minimize the climate-caused disruption of commerce the Business Roundtable fears and the uncertainty we all face in the absence of federal leadership on climate change. The bill is effective, good for our health, revenue neutral and protects American workers and industry. Citizens’ Climate Lobby supports H.R. 763 and welcomes the Business Roundtable’s new beginning in solving the climate crisis.
Darrel Hart
Frederick
Darrel Hart is the chapter leader of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Frederick.
(1) comment
Darrel, the Paris Accord was a joke with the two largest purveyors of carbon were allowed to do NOTHING for 15 years while the USA citizens were set up to pay hundreds of billions in new taxes ....this country is doing more w/o new laws or treaties as we always do...solar, wind and finally H2.....we are doing our part and the rest of the world needs to come aboard if the effort is to be successful and BTY, we have always had fires and hurricanes and I suspect we always will
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.