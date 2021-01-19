Coming to a new country takes courage, motivation, enterprise, adaptability and dedication. These are qualities we want in present and future Fredericktonians.
Yet ours is a complex society. There is great value for a county Commission on Immigration to coordinate and communicate existing resources and initiatives. Such a commission can help these folks meet today's requirements, and thus help them chart their paths forward.
As a longtime English as a Second Language instructor to adult immigrants, I have seen former students go on to become musicians, accountants, small business owners, medical professionals, chefs, teachers, tailors, mechanics, designers, trainers, IT geeks, interpreters, community leaders and taxpaying American citizens.
Benefits received from placement help through workforce services, or from the Asian American Center of Frederick's citizenship classes or health fairs, like benefits from ESL classes, have been plowed back into strengthening our community.
Ultimately, we all came from elsewhere. One of my Irish grandfathers arrived uneducated, but he transformed himself into an engineer who helped build the Empire State Building. My other immigrant grandfather put himself through medical school just in time to save the lives of his American neighbors during the early 20th century pandemics.
However, the rules were simpler then. My first grandfather applied for citizenship five years and five days after arrival. It was granted on the spot. His wife, my Irish grandmother, never needed to apply. She obtained citizenship automatically the day she said, "I do." No paperwork involved.
By marrying an American citizen, she became one.
Today's immigrants face challenges which did not exist for my grandparents.
A Commission on Immigration, composed of leaders who deal with various immigrant-related issues, can help newcomers navigate our systems in a holistic fashion, and can empower today's immigrants to become productive members of society. In doing so, the commission can enhance and enrich Frederick's future.
(2) comments
Well formulated letter. It appears we are once again fighting White supremacy in the Council.
Information for immigrating legally can be found here:
https://www.usa.gov/enter-us
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.