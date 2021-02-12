I do not understand the hysteria and fear that some parents are exhibiting about Frederick County Public Schools starting the hybrid model. I applaud Superintendent Alban's leadership in moving forward on this initiative despite the teachers union's opposition and unrealistic expectations of some parents. Here is why:
1. The CDC has stated that COVID vaccinations should not be a prerequisite for opening schools.
2. On a C-SPAN segment involving two teachers and two assistant principals, the following was presented: 16 million students in the U.S. are in all-day classes; teachers have difficulty maintaining the focus of students in a virtual environment; they miss the one-on-one contact that allows them to bond with their students; a number of teachers are struggling to teach effectively virtually.
3. I have two grandsons in Frederick County and two who live in the Jacksonville, Florida, area. The two in Florida have been in school since August.
4. We have had private schools in Maryland doing in-person learning since the beginning of the school year without major problems.
5. If a COVID outbreak surfaces in one school, that school can be closed without affecting the learning in all of the other schools.
6. Adults don't think twice about sending their children to school or teaching children during flu season, despite the fact that it causes 40,000 to 60,000 deaths a year.
Bottom line is we need to do what is best for our students and stop waiting for the perfect time to open, because there is no perfect time.
