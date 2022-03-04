Why is courtesy important, and why should local government pay to extend courtesy?
Government can do what individuals or groups cannot do or will not do. When we find a gap in services without private resources, the local government builds roads, supports visitor centers and even funds local transit. While it is ideal to have private support, some investments are not so clear profit makers, and a bit of startup money can get the projects going. Later, they may make a profit and pay back in taxes that which started them. Some never profit, and we benefit only in their services.
Sometimes the money is just an investment in courtesy for our visitors. And more visitors will mean more business for local downtown shops. Staying overnight will mean many more locations will be visited, since Frederick is so well located between many points of interest. Its lively and well-maintained urban areas with older buildings and styles are a great attraction for visitors.
Courtesy is only one of many services the city provides with its funds. Our elected people make the decision about what to fund and what to leave to the private sector. In Frederick many of the elected do favor support for a hotel by the park downtown. They have voted to extend this support. They have voiced their support. So have I.
Gary Masters
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.