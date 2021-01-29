I wish to register my strongest support for the views expressed in "Earlier start time for virtual high school, a poor decision." of Jan. 21. I applaud the writer, Ivy Coldren, a student at Urbana High School. How impressive her case is and the reasoning she offers in support of it.
I just happen to be reading "Why We Sleep" by Matthew Walker. In chapter 15, Walker addresses the sleep needs of young people. Walker emphasizes that young people need to sleep later than adults due to their circadian rhythm being different from that of an adult. Depriving a child or teen of the sleep they need can produce very negative impacts on mental health as well as academic performance.
While Ms. Coldren targets start time for virtual learning, I suggest that FCPS adopt a corrected schedule that will apply now and after COVID is in our rear-view mirror.
