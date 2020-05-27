I support Lois Jarman for the Board of Education.
As a resident of Frederick County for the past 43 years, a secondary teacher in our school system for 36 years, and as a parent of two who were educated in our school system, I have been impressed by the programs and practices to promote excellence.
We have had many well intended, educated citizens who have stepped up to the responsibility of working for the success of our student population.
We have a great school system which is progressive, proactive, creative, and anticipatory when it comes to providing programs to best prepare all our students to succeed in our “new” Global Society.
Lois Jarman, has been a member of our Board of Education for a term and has served our educational community of students and school staff with a sincere interest in providing the best programs for our entire community.
Our students and school staff will need the energy, experience, knowledge , support and leadership of our Board of Education more than ever as we continue to create a positive learning environment in the face of the challenges of the altered world which now exists for all of us.
Lois Jarman brings to the table the knowledge, skills and experiences we need to continue the great progress our school system has been making.
