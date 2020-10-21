In a recent edition of The Frederick News-Post there appeared a letter titled "Response to letter about ‘spiritual war.'" In this response, Mr. George Smith seems to imply that President Trump’s accomplishments are really failures.
He cites the withdrawals from the Iranian peace accord and from the Paris climate accord. I myself believe these were wise decisions that took great courage to defy the opinion of the political elites who wallow in the mud of the status quo. The Iranian so-called peace accord was nothing but a huge cash giveaway to a regime that would immediately use it to develop nuclear weapons to be used against us. The Paris climate accord is an ineffective money hole that provides nothing but cushy employment for political appointees.
Mr. Smith says that President Trump has “alienated our close allies, greatly reduced our prestige in the world and sucked up to dictators.” But most of our close allies are in NATO, and as a result of the president’s actions, these allies are now paying their financial obligations. Money talks.
As for our prestige in the world, I suggest that Mr. Smith consider that the president has been nominated three times for the Nobel Peace Prize, including most recently because of his achievements in the Middle East. Here too he defied the political elites and moved our embassy from Tel Aviv to Israel’s capital, Jerusalem. He eliminated the ISIS caliphate. As a result, he has brought about formal diplomatic recognition of the nation of Israel by the United Arab Emirates and by Bahrain.
The only point on which I disagree with Jim Devereaux (the original letter writer) is his statement that after a year or so Joe Biden would be declared incompetent. I think it would be much sooner than that.
