Kudos to Mayor Michael O’Connor and the Board of Aldermen for the resolution, unanimously approved Aug. 18, 2022, requesting federal action on nuclear disarmament (Thursday, Aug. 18 online edition of The Frederick News-Post). Kudos also to the citizens who brought this issue to the mayor’s attention, and who testified in support. I dub this effort the anti-nuclear triad: citizens, local governments and the federal government working together to eliminate this, our No. 1, existential threat.

Quite seriously, the world is closer to nuclear catastrophe today than at any time previously, including at the height of the previous Cold War with the Soviet Union. Our combined efforts are indeed needed, and they’re needed fast.

