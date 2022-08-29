Kudos to Mayor Michael O’Connor and the Board of Aldermen for the resolution, unanimously approved Aug. 18, 2022, requesting federal action on nuclear disarmament (Thursday, Aug. 18 online edition of The Frederick News-Post). Kudos also to the citizens who brought this issue to the mayor’s attention, and who testified in support. I dub this effort the anti-nuclear triad: citizens, local governments and the federal government working together to eliminate this, our No. 1, existential threat.
Quite seriously, the world is closer to nuclear catastrophe today than at any time previously, including at the height of the previous Cold War with the Soviet Union. Our combined efforts are indeed needed, and they’re needed fast.
According to preventnuclearwar.org, more than 60 municipalities and states have adopted resolutions that support Back from the Brink, a national, grass-roots effort advocating for sensible nuclear arms control. Local communities would be the targets of nuclear weapons; as such, their governments are absolutely entitled to a voice in this conversation.
The resolution’s five common-sense policy goals, cited in the article, are all being discussed at the Federal level — just not aggressively enough. By sending the resolution to U.S. Reps. David Trone and Jamie Raskin, to U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, as well as to President Biden, the city will likely improve on that. We citizens can, too, by our continued engagement at all levels of government on it. Nuclear “silos” aren’t good.
Wagner is a member of the citizen groups Prevent Nuclear War Maryland, and the Hiroshima Nagasaki Peace Committee of the National Capital Area.
