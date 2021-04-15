Join me in voting Larry Hushour for mayor of Mount Airy. Larry and our family have been residents of Mount Airy for over 20 years. In that time we have gotten to know and worked alongside many on everything from MAYAA soccer, LOUYAA cheerleading, boy and girl scouts, LHS marching band, and The Ridge Swim Club.
As our children grew, Larry saw a need in Mount Airy and decided to become involved to make our town a better place to call home. Larry spearheaded the Rails to Trails which resulted in having a ½-mile trail connecting Watkins Park to Main Street (prior to the trail there was no connecting point). Larry has worked and obtained grants. He is currently working to expand the trail for everyone’s enjoyment.
Larry was the driving force behind our caboose/visitor center. Grants were awarded and fundraising took place, all in an effort to lessen the financial burden. In between this, Larry has been on town council for the past four years and has served as the president of the council for the past two.
Trust me when I say Larry is up on all the issues. He researches everything himself and knows the issues of this town inside and out. We frequently travel to the general assembly in Annapolis on behalf of the taxpayers to once again obtain grants to offset the cost (and we have been very successful).
Larry is looking for your vote for mayor of Mount Airy. He is more than qualified to lead our town. His U.S. Naval Academy degree in economics and his military experience of 20 years, managing squadron departments, squadron safety officer and his decisive action make him a fantastic choice to lead our town out of this pandemic.
Larry is a true leader. He is steadfast, level headed and calm. When he landed on an aircraft carrier at night in high seas with a crew of five he had to be. People always ask me if I worry about Larry flying for the Navy or a major airline and my true answer is “No, I don’t.” His dedication, cool demeanor, and just plain old smarts provide me and you with a sense of security. Residents of Mount Airy you could not have a better man serving as your mayor than Larry Hushour. Vote Larry for Mount Airy on May 3 you will be glad you did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.