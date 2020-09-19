Discrimination against autistic children and their caregivers runs rampant in Maryland: in public places, day care centers, recreational facilities and so forth.
As a parent of two autistic children, I’ve had the police called on me when I was caring for my children at a shopping mall, had a day care center in the area deny one of my children admission to its facility for no other reason than having been told the child is autistic; nothing was done about it when I reported it to (non-police) authorities.
Autistic children are constantly placed on waiting lists, lists that never expire, especially in the Maryland Autism Waiver. A large recreational facility in Frederick never has programs available in a timely manner for my autistic children; my children even lost out on state-afforded funds for them after it sat on the disbursement checks until after the funds expired.
A local gym owner became frantically irate when one of my autistic children started to play in the gym. The owner ran toward me screaming to get my child out of there immediately, despite my informing the owner that it was the owner’s actions that were contributing to my child’s disorientation.
Before parents of mainstream children complain that their children don’t have enough to do, they should consider themselves extremely fortunate that their children are not autistic. Autistic children in Maryland can hardly get anything to do. It’s disgraceful. Federal action is needed to protect the rights and expectations of autistic children and their caregivers from discrimination and harassment.
Whiting Wicker
Adamstown
The other day I was at a Walmart and there was an autistic kid making loud noises, and it was interesting to see how people were reacting. He was just a harmless kid, but many felt challenged by it and seemed to judge his parent.
