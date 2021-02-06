I wanted to support Cass Sunstein’s column in the Dec. 26 edition (What Biden’s good climate plan is missing so far) that outlines a cost-effective strategy to substantially reduce greenhouse gases throughout the country. The approach described could apply to Frederick County and Maryland.
With the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Act, Maryland has set goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as a member of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cooperative effort among 11 Northeast states to replace fossil fuel generated electric power with carbon-free power generation.
In the current legislative session, Delegate Lorig Charkoudian (Montgomery County) submitted a Community Choice Energy (CCE) bill, HB-0768, to establish a pilot program that follows Sunstein’s approach he calls “green by default.” In this model, the default supplier is a Community Choice Aggregator composed of a local government entity. By aggregating the purchasing power of electricity customers, the entity can choose greenhouse gas emission-free electricity and achieve reasonable rates.
Once the pilot program is established, then a workgroup advises the local entity and will work with the Public Service Commission to outline rules on how the Community Choice Aggregator is formed and the rate plans offered. The Community Choice Aggregator negotiates the rates for power and can reflect the best mix of carbon-free electricity generation for the local entity.
Nine states currently allow the CCE model: California, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia. Other counties or municipalities in Maryland can become aggregators, by using this pilot program as a guide.
