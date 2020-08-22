I recently graduated from a Frederick County Public Schools high school, a member of the class of 2020. When schools closed in March, we were left to finish up the year in the wake of a changing world and a sudden vacuum of empty time. That experience demonstrated how much of an anchor point the school environment is for pretty much all of today’s students. When that environment disappeared, a lot of us lost the sense of stability that came from a regular schedule, a social life and extracurricular activities to look forward to.
As FCPS moves toward the start of a new, virtual school year, I hold some of the same concerns for the kids — not only this year’s seniors, but for every student. In case I get letters, I don’t disagree with the BOE’s decision to move to virtual; to do otherwise would put health and life directly at risk. However, helping kids thrive, both academically and mentally/emotionally, is going to pose much more of a challenge this year. An engaging, equitable, and empowering school environment is unbelievably important for students, and families are now charged with creating that environment for their kids on their own money and time.
I’m pleased to see that FCPS, in their reopening plan (families and community, please do read it on their website), have some strategies to address this — namely, technology and outreach programs for special populations, a re-centered perspective on attendance and discipline, and a focus on “social-emotional learning.” While I hope that these measures become more fleshed out and lead to positive outcomes, it’s an unavoidable truth that this semester will be different. The focus of education, in any modality, should not just be to keep students up to standards; it should to uplift all students and empower them through learning to pursue their passions and goals.
I encourage all parents of FCPS students to be supportive of their kids during this time. Find ways for them to connect with their favorite activities and closest friends. Help them out, be open to talk through their feelings, expect them to do their best and nothing more. When the school year starts, I hope to see FCPS schools and administration come out in full support of students and, possibly, learn some things that carry over into “normal operations” — for the better. Especially now, students matter, and they deserve to feel empowered not just as young scholars, but as people.
