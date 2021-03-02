Seeing the same men and women in our community struggling year after year, hanging out on Carroll Creek, showing up for free meals, sitting at a picnic table in Baker Park — it breaks my heart.
Last year, I visited a Life Center in Colorado where anyone can come, be interviewed to assess needs, and be connected to help in a holistic approach. Imagine those in our community getting help with the skills needed to manage relationships, develop job skills and getting connected to desperately needed resources all with the goal of self-sufficiency and independence.
This isn’t a fantasy. It is possible. Let’s admit what we’ve been doing in the past hasn’t worked as well as we had hoped. Let’s show courage and creativity and work together for real change in our community.
Paul Foss is the president of Waterboyz for Jesus
People will only change their ways if they want to change their ways. You can lead a horse to water, but you can't make it drink. Offering training opportunities for a lifestyle change is a fantastic idea, and I think that does exist today in the Frederick area. One has to want it though and take advantage of the opportunities. That goes for anyone in society. You have to want a change to make it happen.
