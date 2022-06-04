I am supporting Daryl Boffman for county executive of Frederick County, and here is why.
I have known Daryl for 20 years. We served together on the Frederick County Board of Education for eight years, and I got to know him well, both personally and professionally. I was, and still am, impressed by his intelligence and his ability to solve problems with good sense and reasoning. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army, and his leadership and management skills are noteworthy. Daryl, more than the other candidates for county executive, has a long record of executive experience. Having started and built his own business and inspired his workers, he knows how to be a team player and a strong leader. Experience in financial management is a prerequisite for a county executive. Daryl has successfully managed large budgets, both on the school board and in his business.
The citizens of Frederick County have a right to community-based services in time of need. Daryl and I have often talked about equality of access to those services — access from any or all parts of the county. We need to find ways to coordinate services for people no matter where they live. For this reason, we need to work on transportation access. Our challenge is the size of the county, but Daryl has ideas on how we can overcome such challenges.
Integrity is of utmost importance in government, and sometimes it is seriously lacking in folks we trust to do the right thing and make decisions for the common good. Sometimes people who are in positions of leadership fail us with dishonesty, and we lose trust in them. When this happens, communities suffer, and people lose faith in their government. That will not happen with Daryl Boffman as county executive. He is honest, sincere and straightforward, and he knows how to seek consensus. These attributes will serve all our diverse citizens and communities well. Let’s pull together, Frederick County, for the good of all. Let’s elect Daryl Boffman for county executive.
Kathryn B. Groth
Frederick
