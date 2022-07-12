I grew up about 45 minutes north of Frederick in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. After graduating from college in Pennsylvania, my wife and I decided to move to Arlington, Virginia, for work. When we decided to have a child, we wanted to move closer to our families in Pennsylvania and find a place to call home for the foreseeable future.
We were drawn to Frederick County for two reasons. First, my wife and I both grew up in a small town where we could get lost in nature with little to no effort — something that is not always obtainable in a large city. Second, having lived in such a large city like Washington, D.C., we came to really appreciate all the cultural opportunities city life can deliver. With this blend of urban and rural opportunities, Frederick has a lot to offer, and that’s why I believe it was the fastest-growing county in Maryland from 2010 to 2020.
The fact that Frederick County’s population increased from roughly 233,000 in 2010 to 271,000 in 2020 means the county needs a highly qualified executive to lead the government — someone with decades of experience managing responsible growth and advocating for the preservation of the environment. There are many issues of importance in this election, but as a father and avid outdoorsman, I place the highest priority on preserving the balance between growth and protecting the environment in this upcoming election. For this reason, I fully endorse Kai Hagen for Frederick County executive.
He is laser-focused on important issues impacting our community and has the experience to back it up. For more than 20 years, he has served on various commissions, committees and nonprofits, all with the main goal of improving the quality of life in Frederick County. He deeply cares for our community and all those who call it home. Kai is the right person, at the right time.
Nathan Pool
New Market
