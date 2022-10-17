This letter is in response to the article titled “Time for truth, representation in the county” in the Sept. 30 edition of The Frederick News-Post.

The goal of our parents for us was to have a better life than they did; right now, that is not an option, due to inflation; skyrocketing taxes; high cost of gas, electric and food; social engineering in our schools; and anything else you can think of. We all want a prosperous and happy life. Realistically, the way things are going, all we can only hope for is survival.

