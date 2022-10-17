This letter is in response to the article titled “Time for truth, representation in the county” in the Sept. 30 edition of The Frederick News-Post.
The goal of our parents for us was to have a better life than they did; right now, that is not an option, due to inflation; skyrocketing taxes; high cost of gas, electric and food; social engineering in our schools; and anything else you can think of. We all want a prosperous and happy life. Realistically, the way things are going, all we can only hope for is survival.
It is time that the special interest groups start focusing on what benefits the community at large. We have had eight years of mostly the same representatives whose policies have resulted in a diminished quality of life at a higher cost of living. Our representatives said we are doing great. They even gave our county a name: Livable Frederick. It’s like putting lipstick on a pig. We don’t want Frederick to become unlivable, but it is starting.
Now we have an opportunity to stop all this uncontrolled spending and building, and reel in projects that make no sense at all. Let’s elect candidates who can make a difference in Frederick — those candidates who support reduced taxes through zero funding and hiring, and controlled development. Ensure accountability for every program and job. As a concerned citizen, I will support candidates who value fiscal responsibility, making our county truly livable and safe, and follow controlled development.
I believe that Shelley Aloi, the candidate for District 3 County Council, will work toward all of these goals. Shelley is for responsible government. Please join me in voting for Shelley Aloi to help make Frederick County truly livable.
