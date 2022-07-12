I am a founding member of the Self-Directed Advocacy Network of Maryland Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and a lifelong Frederick County resident. SDAN’s mission is to promote and support the use of self-directed services to empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to achieve purposeful and fulfilling lives.
Maryland was a trailblazer with its self-direction waiver in 2005. However, in 2014, it was combined with the provider-centered waiver, which meant less choice, control and flexibility for self-direction. In 2016, further Maryland Department of Health (MDH) changes took away many participant choices and much of their control.
Del. Karen Lewis Young, who is now running to be District 3’s state senator, jumped in and started working to help, and she has led the battle to restore the original program components ever since.
For three consecutive years, she submitted a bill to preserve this program and worked with her colleagues, as well as other stakeholders, to ensure that this program is meeting the needs of those with IDD. It has been a difficult battle, given the resistance of MDH.
During the 2021 legislative session, Kris Fair, who is running for state delegate of District 3, became Del. Lewis Young’s chief of staff and quickly came up the learning curve on this important issue. He has been extremely dedicated, committed and thorough in assisting us on our mission.
Although the bill did not pass in 2021, Del. Lewis-Young elevated the issue to House leadership and obtained the support to lead a workgroup on the issue. The Del. Lewis-Young and Kris led a seven-month workgroup that systematically broke down/disputed all of MDH’s objections. They were even able to obtain compromise on a few of the issues. The process they implemented is a model for how to achieve success when faced with difficult opposition.
Before our 2022 hearing, Del. Lewis-Young and Kris (who remained as a volunteer on the workgroup after leaving the chief of staff position) coached and rehearsed us. I’m happy to report that after six years, a bill to restore fundamental self-direction supports finally passed unanimously in both chambers of the Maryland legislature this year. This would not have happened without Del. Karen Lewis Young and Kris Fair.
Please support these two hard-working, dedicated state candidates so that they can continue their work to help the most vulnerable among us. They listen. They care. They are the kind of representatives everyone needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.