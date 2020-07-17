I really am insulted that The Frederick News-Post would publish that piece of claptrap by syndicated columnist Patrick Buchanan, "A culture war battle Trump can win," July 9.
Boy, is he out of touch with America! He talks about a “culture war” that President Trump can win? I give you Trump on culture — there is none. It’s all the coarsening of America like a true Putinite. Yes, Trump would have us living under a mafia-like oligarchy a-la Putin if he had his way, and the 81-year-old Buchanan, who is white by the way, supports that. Time for a change.
Buchanan conveniently accuses the “left wing” of the Democratic Party, hello, what does that mean? If I disagree with Trump and Buchanan, does that mean I am the left wing of the Democratic Party? I used to be a Republican, but no more. Many who call themselves “Republican” have sold their souls to Trumpism and all it represents: racism, bigotry, hatred, and disrespect toward women, need I go on?
Just look at the actions of the Republican-controlled Senate: they have done nothing as Trump gets rid of those in the administration who have come forward to testify about the many abuses in the administration — what we used to call “Saturday Night Massacres” in government. Trump is an abomination to all of us, a man who in the executive branch of government has made it his mission to destroy the very institutions that make our country great. The rule of law means nothing to Trump or his despicable family.
The Frederick News-Post needs to find some other “commentator” to speak of conservative views, and stop using toxic old white men such as Buchanan to represent conservative opinions. I appreciate well-thought out conservative opinions as long as they represent human values: how about George Will or David Frum, for example?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.