Every day, The Frederick News-Post publishes an overview of COVID numbers in Frederick County as well as Maryland. For several months now, the hospitalizations in Frederick have been about 30, the intensive-care cases around five, and the positivity rate at 5 percent.
Each week, a few people die. These figures show that Frederick County is doing worse than much of the rest of Maryland and I would like to know why.
The paper needs to take an in-depth look at the COVID situation in the county that answers such questions as: What percentage of the hospitalizations are unvaccinated people? In general, what parts of the county do the cases come from? Are they mainly rural or from Frederick city? What percentage of the cases are minorities?
I believe that we know in general that the county’s problem is centered on our unvaccinated people, but what part of the county do they live in and what efforts are being made to vaccinate them? The time for “I’m still making up my mind” is long gone.
William Heath
Frederick
The percent positive may also be a misleading number that needs to be explained. I recently had surgery at FHH. Three days prior to the surgery, despite no symptoms and no exposure, I was required to get a COVID test, which was negative (I am not complaining about the requirement - it makes sense to me). Is my test counted in the percent reported in the paper? Or is it not part of the data?
