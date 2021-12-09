To understand the current inflation dilemma, we must go back to the beginning of the pandemic. At the time, I was living in Silver Spring within earshot of the Beltway. I would walk out my front door and hear the constant drone of 495 grow softer each day until Silver Spring was eventually enveloped in a cloud of silence. This rapid change was happening across most sectors of our economy – it’s what economists call a negative demand shock.
Gross domestic product fell sharply leading to a recession. Workers were being laid off and unemployment claims skyrocketed as demand for goods and services continued to plummet. The ensuing months saw fiscal and monetary policy actions coordinated across the federal government. These policy tools, with the help of exposure prevention, quickly picked our economy out of the recession leading to a sharp increase in demand.
Demand for goods and services was quickly outpacing the supply for several reasons. One example, global supply chain issues largely caused by worker shortages led to less availability of goods in the marketplace. At a basic level, when there are fewer goods to purchase, but demand continues to increase the outcome is typically inflationary.
I argue this is making the largest impact on inflation over the last year. This matter demands consistent policy action and bipartisan efforts of all our elected officials for inflation to eventually subside.
I urge our lawmakers to not fall into the trap of placing political blame because neither republicans nor democrats are solely to blame for this crisis. It’s a matter of complex public health and economic systems that could not have been completely avoided. Rather, we need our elected officials to come together and reassure the public that inflation will subside as we continue battling the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve continues adjusting policy, and global supply chains are restored to meet increased demand.
NATHAN POOL
New Market
(2) comments
Trying to cast political blame is all the Republicans have left anymore
👍had Trump been re-elected we would be having the same issues we are dealing with today.
