As communities in the Baltimore-Washington region struggle to control violent juvenile crime, leaving young people dead or seriously injured and neighborhoods in fear, there is good news for Frederick County's future.
On July 28, The Frederick News-Post reported that Tuscarora Elementary School received state funding for a Judy Center Early Learning Hub, a program serving students living in poverty or Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed homes. Another report that day was that the YMCA of Frederick County received funding to continue its Head Start program for preschoolers from homes below the poverty line.
These programs, and programs like I Believe in Me, which opened a new activity center in mid-July, serve youngsters disproportionately impacted by social determinants that can lead to poor health, poverty, low educational attainment, and criminal behavior. Many face Adverse Childhood Experiences that can lead to lifelong trauma, as well as mental and behavioral health issues that can contribute to criminal behavior.
If programs like these are sustained and expanded, five or 10 years from now, it's unlikely Frederick County will face the violent crime and disorder plaguing many regional communities.
Although this is good news, more can be done. There needs to be an overarching strategy breaking down silos and bringing stakeholders together to form collaborative partnerships to prevent future crime and public order problems. Stakeholders would share, not compete for, funding and other community resources.
For successful crime prevention, we must proactively look beyond reactive punitive measures. Investing in programs that start early addressing nutritional needs, health, educational achievement, social skills and other needs to be productive members of society will pay big dividends. It's not only morally right, but also cost effective to prepare youths for a productive adulthood rather than potentially having them face arrest, prosecution and incarceration, a costly alternative.
Police can't work on prevention of crime and public disorder alone. These and other efforts in collaboration with effective police work give rise to the words of Sir Robert Peel, founder of the London Metropolitan Police circa 1829, “To maintain at all times a relationship with the public that gives reality to the historic tradition that the police are the public and that the public are the police, the police being only members of the public who are paid to give full-time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence.”
Karl Bickel was a candidate for Frederick County sheriff in 2022 and served on the public safety committee on County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s transition team.
I agree crime prevention is key; I disagree with the proposed methodology.
"Investing in programs that start early addressing nutritional needs, health, educational achievement, social skills and other needs to be productive members of society will pay big dividends."
It's high time you face the truth that some folks, no matter what, will never become productive members of [American] society. In other words, they will never contribute more to American society, than they take from it (via the hard-earned, mostly middle-class tax dollars) given to them. (I can provide the economic/financial analytics for this when I return.)
"It's not only morally right, but also cost effective to prepare youths for a productive adulthood rather than potentially having them face arrest, prosecution and incarceration, a costly alternative."
I have suggestions regarding the above-mentioned "morality" and "alternative cost savings": Law enforcement has a *moral* duty to protect us noncriminals from criminals. The entire state of Maryland (and specifically Frederick Co.) has not yet been turned into criminal illegal alien sanctuary, as has Baltimore City, Balto Co., P.G., Montgomery, and Howard. Deporting non-citizen criminal offenders to back to their home countries will save taxpayers oodles of money. Housing a lifelong prisoner with 3 hots & a cot in El Salvado, is much cheaper than in America.
DOJ: 94% of Foreign Nationals in U.S. Federal Prison Are Illegal Aliens
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/17/doj-94-percent-of-foreign-nationals-in-u-s-federal-prison-are-illegal-aliens/
Feds: 1 in 4 Inmates Are Foreign-Born, Costing U.S. Taxpayers $1.4B Annually
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/17/feds-inmates-foreign-born-1-4b/
And, on a side note, for those insisting, "But,...but,...we n-e-e-d foreigners to work here", even the lefty-loving NY Times has just admitted that yes, the use of e-verify (which verifies the legal status of potential employees) has resulted in higher wages for American employees.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/04/us/florida-immigration-law-businesses.html
The much vaunted, multi-degreed social engineer theorizes once again. How about an alternative idea? How's about utilizing previously proven, long established, solid techniques? Those would include training in discipline, respect for others, personal restraint, respect for the property of others and respect for safety and health of other human beings just to name a few. Surely, most will agree that the new-fangled methods of the new-fangled, highly educated doesn't seem to be filling the bill - car jackings, plundering of commercial business, personal and unprovoked assaults, public elimination of bodily waste, and much more notwithstanding. There seems to be a parallel in the public educational system. Are the new-fangled educational processes making the kids smarter? Test scores may indicate otherwise. The new-fangled social engineers just ain't gettin' 'er done. How much more time do they get to mess around?
What are you talking about? The subject is education, not how to run the jail.
“”Those would include training in discipline, respect for others, personal restraint, respect for the property of others and respect for safety and health of other human beings just to name a few.””…….Like January 6, 2021?? You need to look at both sides of the coin Mr. Blatchford. America wasn’t like this until January 20, 2017 at noon when Trump released the deplorable’s and the unEducated from any constraints on human behavior.
Mr. Blatchford--maybe consider holding any more automatic fire for awhile? At least long enough to see if the new-fangled (not) approaches advocated by Mr. Bickel & many of your other fellow community members, as well as by Gov. Moore & his administration, work as well here as they do in other places where they're given the time & funding & expert support to work--that is, where they're given a real chance? You could be surprised & gratified to see them bring about exactly the changes you surely must want to see happen as much as almost everyone else.
