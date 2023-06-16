I’m responding to Patricia Bodine’s May 17 letter to the editor (“Prepare to understand others, not shoot them”).
In it, she states that “any gun will kill in the right hands and the right situation.” As a lawful, responsible and trained firearm owner, I find it hard to argue with that logic.
However, we must remember that guns do not fire themselves. There is always a person holding that gun, pulling that trigger, and that person is almost certainly violating numerous anti-gun or criminal laws already on the books.
I’m left to wonder when we’ll stop blaming the guns and start holding the criminals accountable for their actions. Other states do this very well.
The anti-gun laws do nothing but handcuff the wrong people.
Bodine goes on to state where and how she wishes to live — “a community where people are prepared to try to understand others” and “where people listen to others, not prepare to kill others.”
She continues by wishing we would learn more about each other as opposed to learning about guns. She wrote that she doesn’t like to hunt and “guns have no place in civilized society except to use them in areas not inhabited by people, to shoot animals for food.”
Guns do have a place in a civilized society because the citizens need a way to protect themselves from the less civilized. This is a fact, and it’s printed in every paper, every day.
While I tend to support her overall goals, they are in no way based in reality.
I, as well as most other firearm owners, would support the writer’s right to believe whatever she wishes, and live her life as she wishes.
If she doesn’t like guns, and doesn’t want a gun, I would suggest that she not buy one. Guns are not for everyone.
However, likewise, I believe that if I wish to own and legally carry a firearm to protect myself, my family and others, I have the right to do so. I wish, at some point, people with different beliefs would allow for it.
If the writer truly wishes for “us to learn more about understanding each other,” I suggest she find a lawful firearm owner and get their point of view. My guess is she won’t.
