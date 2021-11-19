The front page of the Nov. 16 News-Post included one story about the understaffing in the Frederick County Schools, which is causing frustration on the part of school staff and, implicitly, negatively affects the quality of education in the county. Another story detailed how the County Council was considering rebating $175 to approximately half the county property taxpayers, with some council members advocating rebating the $175 to all property taxpayers.
Speaking as a prospective recipient of the rebate, let me say I don't want it.
All $175 would do for me is enable me to buy a better brand of beer. On the other hand, it could be used to address the staffing needs of the schools, or used to fix our roads, or buy park land, or, as is currently done, simply retain it to cushion the tax shortfalls when the next recession inevitably arrives.
I have to acknowledge the big positive associate with the rebate: It would be a popular measure that would assist in the re-election of council members voting for the measure.
