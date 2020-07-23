Recently, there was an opinion piece on the editorial page regarding "Time for change in policing in Frederick County." As a retired deputy sheriff, I was very interested in reading the article and agreed with many of the ideas stated there.
In my 20-year career, I saw some officers who were abusive and unfit. They usually didn't last too long. However, the majority of them were polite, caring and diplomatic in performing their duties. I was shocked, however, when I finished the article and saw that it was not written by legal or law enforcement personnel, but by four FCPS teachers. Do they have experience or degrees in law enforcement? I have a master's from Hood College, but not in education. Therefore, I would not attempt to tell teachers how to perform their jobs.
Some of the suggestions stated in the article are, I believe, being pursued by county and city officials, as well as by the various departments serving here. I believe reform is being pursued in this county. I am a liberal Democrat and believe wholeheartedly in the Black Lives Matter movement, so I am eager for progressive actions to be taken, too. However, I do not think it is appropriate for teachers to be handing down edicts to our law enforcement community.
Incidentally, I had some pretty abusive and sexist teachers growing up, so I don't think they should be so high and mighty in their judgments.
This last paragraph "Incidentally, I had some pretty abusive and sexist teachers growing up, so I don't think they should be so high and mighty in their judgments." added nothing to your argument which was pretty good and instead made you look like a fool with a chip on your shoulder and you proved the teachers point they were making about why we need police reform. Did you mean to prove their point?
You had me until you unleashed an underlying hatred of teachers. Interestingly, I consider police as teachers.
Yeah....I agree with you there. Teachers do know what students do...and aren't there to hold down the fort.
Good, then no non atmospheric scientists should ever submit a LTE on global warming and no non politician should ever submit a LTE expressing views on politics. I think this section of the paper would shrink.
Wow....I never agree with this writer because, as she states, she is a liberal democrat (very liberal). However, in this case, she knows whereof she speaks. Bravo Maggi.
So... you immediately stake out the ground of. I can't agree with someone because of their political views. You are exactly why our politics are divisive. If you automatically jump to the conclusion that you don't like what someone has to say because they may see the world differently from you.
Take a look in the mirror there new market. You seem to be jumping to a lot of conclusions about people who may see the world differently from you.
