Teacher Appreciation Week — truthfully a week is not long enough. What our teachers have had to deal with this past year is unbelievable.
They have had to adapt to a new way of teaching virtual. They have had to combine virtual with classroom training, all the time adhering to safety precautions. They have had to be more than flexible with the school board's constant changing of the rules.
They get used to one way, then they have to prepare for another, only to go back to the original way. Then there are the parents. They also get used to one way only to have to adjust and get ready for another when the board constantly changes rules and procedures.
I can understand the parents' frustrations but they need to understand it is not the teachers — it is the system. But because the parents get frustrated it is another item the teachers have to wrestle with while trying to keep the true purpose in mind — our children and their education. Then there is the pandemic. Rules for this also change constantly and teachers have to adapt.
These are only a few of the issues our teachers have had to deal with and continue to deal with. What we as parents, grandparents, and others have to do is be understanding and support them in their efforts, not add to their issues. We need to support them, we need to allow them to focus on our children. I applaud our teachers and the way they have stepped up to continue to see that our children are educated through this pandemic.
God bless you, and may you continue to get past all those who would add to your issues, instead of backing off and allowing you to educate our children. Enjoy your most deserving week.
