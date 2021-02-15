I would like to thank David Butler (Don't demonize union for protecting school employees, Feb. 9) for enlightening us on the teachers union and its members. I had no idea that teachers were the most fragile and vulnerable members of society.
Compared to doctors and health care workers, who have been seeing patients since the summer before vaccines were available, teachers need to be handled with kid gloves. Compared to all other occupations, where their employees have been at work interacting with customers, teachers need to be coddled.
What about the needs of the students who are being played like pawns in this situation? Apparently their needs do not matter. There has to be at least one intelligent union member who can come up with a solution that would allow these precious employees to get back to the classroom and do what they are supposed to do. Teach.
