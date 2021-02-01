As parents, we want to make sure that our children will be as safe as possible from COVID-19 when they re-enter the classroom in two weeks.
I, too, am a parent. Except my child is your child’s teacher. The Frederick County Board of Education should ensure that every teacher is given the vaccine prior to returning to the classroom.
It must be a board priority in order to protect your child and mine against this deadly virus.
