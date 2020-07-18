Kudos to letter writer Megan Simms “Not enough Black history being taught in Frederick County” on July 8 for knowing enough about American history to know that what is taught in school is far from complete. Too many people in this country are woefully ignorant of the basic facts and don’t even realize what’s missing from the textbooks.
And yes, American history should be be more inclusive. Various perspectives are needed to paint a fuller picture of the melting pot that is our country, as is teaching history in such a way that makes the subject as interesting as it truly is.
Leslie K. Murphy
Mount Airy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.