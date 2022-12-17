As a former social worker, I wish to respond to Tom Neumark’s comments on racism and transgender issues in school (Frederick News-Post, Dec. 15, "Progressives' mistaken thinking on educaton"). They miss the mark in several areas.
Being a white person in America means one automatically benefits from the systematic racism prevalent in the country. This is not to say that all white Americans are intentionally racist, but that all have unconscious bias and benefit from being white.
Educating children about slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, redlining, blacklisting, predatory lending, sundown towns, and other examples help teach children that racism is a historical and current part of American culture.
Children are then better prepared to notice systemic racism, and, most importantly, try to change it.
It’s not discouraging, as Neumark suggests, to be aware that racism exists. It’s empowering, because then one is motivated to change.
Not teaching about systematic racism is equivalent to teaching children to drive, but not telling them about the hazards of black ice. Not seeing a problem doesn’t make the problem disappear — it just leaves you unprepared to solve the problem.
Neumark then comments on Frederick County Public Schools' transgender policies, stating that the science on transitioning minors isn’t settled.
The American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, among others, state that the science on transition is settled — allowing individuals to live as their chosen gender (gender affirming care) is the preferred standard of care.
Transitioning — whether through puberty blockers, surgical transition, and hormone therapy, and exactly when is the best time to employ these techniques for each individual case — is still an evolving process.
It should be. Medical science is continually evolving; the best methods or time frames will adapt to new research and technologies.
Finally, Neumark objects to FCPS' policy of not informing parents of children’s gender transition in schools.
If a parent is not supportive of their child’s gender transition, it is unsafe to inform the parents. Transgender children can face physical and emotional abuse, including being kicked out of their home, not to mention increased risk of depression and suicide.
If a religious group had a policy of killing adolescents who dated, would schools feel obliged to inform parents their child was dating in school? The FCPS policy is in place to protect children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.