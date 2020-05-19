If you have a teenager at home these days, and planned for them to work, you may be looking at the calendar and wondering if a summer job will be out there for them.
I had my first “real job” as a teenager at a McDonald’s restaurant working the register. For register workers, there is always a certain over/under number that is permitted to match the receipts with the contents of the drawer. Mine rarely hit the mark. Some days, my drawer was way short. Other days, it was way above what it was supposed to be. The management didn’t think I was stealing from the business or robbing the customers: they just thought I was terrible on the register. They were correct.
The McDonald’s job was significant to me. I got my first paycheck and learned about income taxes. We also were always moving. During slow times, we mopped the floor and then did it again. We checked the restrooms. We wiped down tables and seats. Aware of my daily register deficiencies, I tried to compensate by overworking during lull times. I would do more and in less time than the others and I would smile while I did it. They didn’t fire me: instead, I was put on probation and made to roll posters of the Hamburglar for Happy Meals. Eventually, I was removed from register duties altogether and was given a job taking surveys in the drive-thru line.
Lesson learned: you can compensate for a lack of talent by hustle and hard work. It is a lesson I still use every day as an attorney. Also, attitude matters.
I think about this every time I walk into a courtroom or meet a client for the first time. Am I representing my law firm and my client to the best of my ability?
I had other summer jobs: I waited tables at an Italian restaurant, I answered phones for a college switchboard, I worked at a camp for teens where I was kind of a girl Friday, editing the weekly newsletter and driving a transit van full of teenage boys who were collecting snakes with a herpetologist. There were countless other jobs. None of them were particularly glamorous. All of them gave me lessons. They taught me humility. They taught me to be part of a team. These are the same work ethics we use at my law firm where the goal of the group is always more important than that of any individual.
I am confident and optimistic that the experiences of waiting tables, making change, answering phones and the myriad lessons that go with being part of the workforce are out there for America’s teens. There will still be a “first real job” for them. Like many things these days, they will just have to wait for it.
without the foreigners being allowed in country perhaps they can fill the lifeguard jobs so the pools can open this summer
