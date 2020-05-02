Thanks to Jerry Miller for his letter commenting on my opinion column “Let’s make Frederick a pioneer of America’s digital heartland,” in which I made this public appeal: “Let’s start a telecommunity conversation in Frederick now.”
Mr. Miller’s letter is a welcome start to that much-needed conversation. He rightly points out that, like most worthwhile enterprises, making Frederick part of an emergent digital heartland will involve effort, including a collective determination to learn to work and live in new ways. Our city and county governments need to convene a task force to partner with state and national leaders in mapping a creative telecommunity path for us.
More than a third of rural Marylanders lack access to broadband, on which sophisticated telework depends. Federal money is obtainable to fix this but it needs an act of local political will to seek it.
Telecommunity opportunities for Frederick include: (a) promoting our community to D.C. employers (including the feds) as a locale for workers of theirs who will come equipped with computers and the skills to use them; (b) teaching computer skills to locals, which is eminently achievable — provided, again, that there is local political will. (Telecommunity employers will likely provide their staff with hardware.)
But the benefits of telecommunity won’t fall into our laps. They’ll have to be earned by civic action. Since we find ourselves in the epicenter of the critical bio-tech era at the top one of its major corridors in the world and with Fort Detrick, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and so much here, this is a must.
Alan Feinberg
Frederick
