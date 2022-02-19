There is a currently a bill Maryland legislators will be voting on regarding “ghost guns”— House Bill 425.
As was written on the WTOP news site:The Maryland bill would ban, as of June, 1, 2022, the sale, receipt and transfer of unfinished frames or receivers that are not serialized by the manufacturers. It would be illegal to own guns lacking serial numbers in Maryland by 2023.
Before that time, (Maryland Attorney General Brian) Frosh said people owning guns lacking serial numbers could get serial numbers imprinted by a federally licensed firearms dealer, or sell the weapon to a licensed dealer.
Previous attempts to regulate ghost guns in Maryland have failed.
I urge everyone to contact his/her representative to pass this bill, House Bill 425. Similar legislation is going to be considered on the federal level. There’s already way too many illegally carried guns on our streets. Now, any computer saavy kid can make their own weapon or buy parts online to make a gun.
While researching this bill today, I read in The Daily Record that Dan Cox is against enacting this legislation as it would punish Marylanders for simply owning a gun. That’s completely not true. Any Marylander meeting legal qualifications to buy a gun can buy one. Of course, this does not entitle him/her to conceal carry. But that’s not what this bill is about.
Our streets, our schools, and our public gatherings are becoming more unsafe for all of us. Allowing the production of “ghost guns” by just about anyone with a computer is part of the problem. If you agree, please let your representative know how you feel.
Sandy Turney
Walkersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.