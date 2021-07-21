County Executive Jan Gardner should explain in this newspaper the inequities that currently exist in county government, and why she, as the head of government, permits them to continue.
If, as I suppose, there are none, why is a new Office of Equity needed? Government should not be expanded without good reason, and in this case, she is proposing a solution searching for a non-existent problem.
Glen Dunham
Frederick
