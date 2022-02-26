This letter is written to second the opinion of Jay McRoberts for his letter to the editor on Feb. 22. It’s outrageous to consider the construction of a 300-unit residential building to replace Terrace Lane Bowling Lanes!
Do any of the city planners drive to work from or through this part of Frederick city? This is largely a residential area with businesses and offices on the periphery, and is heavily traveled every day. The state of the roads should be a huge consideration to negate this project. Use your eyes and your heads, planners, and imagine what adding two vehicles for each unit would mean.
Dot Drake
Knoxville
