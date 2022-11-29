I want to offer my sincerest thanks to all who supported our candidacy for sheriff. I say our candidacy because it was a collective effort; that of our core team, campaign volunteers, community stakeholders and much more. Though I was the face of the campaign, the real talent and energy was behind the scenes.

Although I am not overjoyed with the outcome, I am very pleased with our Board of Elections and their management of a fair election, free from controversy in a difficult politically divisive environment. Well done!

Karl Bickel ran for Frederick County sheriff in the 2022 general election.

