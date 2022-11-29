I want to offer my sincerest thanks to all who supported our candidacy for sheriff. I say our candidacy because it was a collective effort; that of our core team, campaign volunteers, community stakeholders and much more. Though I was the face of the campaign, the real talent and energy was behind the scenes.
Although I am not overjoyed with the outcome, I am very pleased with our Board of Elections and their management of a fair election, free from controversy in a difficult politically divisive environment. Well done!
To sheriff’s office personnel: Though I will not be able to join you, as your servant leader, while you protect and serve our community, I want to wish you the very best as you continue in a most rewarding career.
To those who were successful in their bid for office, I want to offer my congratulations, regardless of your political affiliation, opinions or beliefs.
For those who tried but fell short, I offer the words of Teddy Roosevelt, “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
Lastly, I want to thank everyone who took part in the process by researching those seeking office and voting for their preferred candidate, no matter the party affiliation or reason for their choice.
Karl Bickel ran for Frederick County sheriff in the 2022 general election.
