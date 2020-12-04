Frosty Friday and Small Business Saturday are part of the most important sales weekend of the year for downtown Frederick merchants.
With the help of Mother Nature, this year's weekend was a true testament to the dedication of Frederick County residents to shop locally and support the businesses that help our downtown continue to thrive even during challenging times.
Customers and visitors patiently persevered through occupancy limits within each business, were diligent about using hand sanitizer and were very compliant about wearing face coverings.
This weekend was a true highlight for us merchants and business owners; I am extremely grateful for the love, support and patronage that visitors to downtown Frederick showed us. Thank you, Frederick, for helping us breathe a little easier, and for reminding us that the endless hours that we spend on our feet and the many sacrifices we've made throughout the year are absolutely worth it. We love what we do, we love our customers and we love downtown Frederick.
Marien Hornyak is the owner of The Kitchenette on North Market Street
(1) comment
Frederick wouldn't be what it is without it's small businesses. Thank you for what you and all of the other wonderful businesses do making this city special and safe!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.