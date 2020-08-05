On Aug. 1, 1990, I retired from the U.S. Navy after a 35-year career as a surface warfare officer, serving my country in peace and war. That same day, exactly 30 years ago, my wife and I closed on a house in the city of Frederick and moved in.
For me, the son of a Naval officer, this was my 32nd move, my wife’s 15th. Frederick was where we decided to try to put down roots for the first time and start a new life. We were anxious about how accepting this lovely Maryland community would be to someone originally from Massachusetts with a Canadian-American wife.
Today, on this 30th anniversary, we look back with immense gratitude and say Thank you, Frederick! From our first day here, we have been welcomed and accepted. We were given the opportunity to become actively involved in our community and have been greatly rewarded by being able to serve and give back in a wide variety of ways.
Early on, a day that I will always remember, I was walking on Market Street, a car passed me, and the driver yelled out the window, “Hi, Dana.” It was the first time in my life that had ever happened. So, the pandemic prevents us from having an anniversary yard party with our many friends, colleagues and family here, but this letter to the editor is really a letter of appreciation and love to all of you for helping us become proud Fredericktonians!
That's a great story. It is tricky to decide where to put down roots and I am glad you are happy with your decision! We probably won't retire here but have enjoyed are decade plus in this region and love our neighborhood.
"Early on, a day that I will always remember, I was walking on Market Street, a car passed me, and the driver yelled out the window, 'Hi, Dana.' It was the first time in my life that had ever happened." Wow. I moved far away to avoid that. And my mother knowing where I'd been, who I'd seen, what I did, all before I got home again. And "that wasn't me" was never the right answer against the testimony of whomever it was who took the time to call her. Yike yike yike Did not mind the horn greetings from eighteen wheelers belonging to random strangers as I walked to work in my dainty white uniform. More of that, less of the other please, and so I left. 40 years later, I have several good friends. I doubt we intersect at all, but I'm glad you are happy here too.
“Hi, Dana.”
