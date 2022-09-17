On Thursday, Sept. 1, a high school football player, Greyson Lyons, experienced a parent’s worst nightmare: He died on the field during a game. He was resuscitated and flown to Shock Trauma, where he is thankfully recovering.
Mr. Lyons played for Winters Mill High. The opposing team was St. John’s Catholic Prep. The St. John’s student community has shown that they fully grasp the fact that football is just a game, and that the well-being of an opposing player, Mr. Lyons, is the higher priority. Every single day, the students have made some sort of show of support for him and his family.
