I was recently a patient in the joint replacement program at Frederick Health Hospital (my third visit since 2018). Each time I have found the staff to be professional, competent and caring.
This time, when I asked staff how long they had been working at FHH, I was surprised that every person I asked had been working there less than a year.
For individuals to take on the task of caring for others, in the middle of a pandemic, was to me not just unbelievable but very moving. I am overwhelmingly grateful that these individuals would take this risk to care for those in their community. I thank them for doing this and wish all of them the very best. Frederick is lucky to have such a group of dedicated health care professionals.
