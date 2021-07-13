The Frederick community is generous in so many ways. I see this generosity as coordinator of the Frederick city school supply drive for 11 years, as the community donates school supplies as well as funds to serve thousands of students.
Community partners including Frederick County Public Schools, Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs serving the Frederick feeder schools, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek, Brunswick Ecumenical Assistance Committee on Needs (BEACON), Middletown Valley People Helping People (MVPHP), Glade Family Community Services (GVCS), Catoctin area partners, Urbana Food Pantry and Emergency Relief Fund provide tremendous energy in ensuring that Frederick County students have the supplies they need for a successful academic year.
Thank you, Frederick, for caring for our kids and their families.
Rev. Barbara Kershner Daniel
Frederick
