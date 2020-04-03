I have been an inpatient at Frederick Health for the past week. I would like to reassure our community that we are in good hands at our local hospital. The staff is coming to work and providing hands-on care in the most compassionate manner possible.
The news is glorifying and thanking our doctors and nurses which they well deserve. However, they are a small part of total care that I received at the hospital. I wish I had written down the names of all the people who entered my room and provided exceptional care. I felt each person was using their skilled hands to save my life. At the same time, there was doubling up of staff as they were training new people. I know each of these staff members were risking their own health to be on the job and using their skills.
These are some of the names I remember: Rachel, Ivy, Catherine, Phil, Charlie, Carlos, Dr. Malik, Dr. Selvaraj and Dr. Crawford. But they are a small percentage of the people from dietary, cleaning, respiratory therapy, transport, chaplains, radiology, dialysis, registration, emergency room staff, social workers and LPNs. I even watched roofers doing maintenance on the roof next to my room.
When I was receiving an unpleasant procedure, I asked if someone gathered around me would hold my hand. A caring hand was extended immediately making everything OK. I don’t remember her name, but touching another human was comforting.
I was nervous about going to the emergency room at this difficult time, but my fears were moot with the treatment that I received. I am thankful for our fellow community members who save our lives each day and stand ready to help us in our time of need. I can’t give enough plaudits about the entire staff at Frederick Health.
Sandra L. Doggett
Myersville
