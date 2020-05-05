On this special Giving Tuesday, United Way of Frederick County wishes to extend our deepest appreciation to everyone who continues to generously give of themselves in support of others.
The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign is nearing $275,000 raised from over 620 generous contributors. We’re pushing to reach $300,000! This funding has permitted United Way to commit to $195,000 in grants so far to local nonprofits serving those affected by the COVID crisis. The campaign remains open and grants will continue to be issued until the entire fund is exhausted.
The COVID-19 Philanthropic Funders Collaborative, consisting of United Way of Frederick County, Ausherman Family Foundation, The Community Foundation of Frederick County, Delaplaine Foundation, Inc., The Kahlert Foundation, Helen J. Serini Foundation and Women’s Giving Circle, formed to ensure that Frederick County’s local nonprofit safety net was in a position to do its outstanding work. As of today, the collaborative has issued over $1.1 million in COVID-related grants.
While many have contributed generously to the Emergency Relief Campaign or directly to their favorite charities, many others are professionals in the line of duty. Still others are checking in on their neighbors, donating critical supplies or finding ways to safely volunteer.
You, the professionals, volunteers and donors, continue to be the heroes in this story. However you are helping our community, United Way stands in awe of your sacrifice. #WeAreFrederick #FrederickStrong
Ken Oldham
CEO United Way of Frederick County
